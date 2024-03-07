Central Coast Mariners and Odisha FC will face each other in the first leg of a two-legged tie and pits two of the most in-form teams in their respective countries. Odisha FC are currently sitting atop the Indian Super League standings while the Mariners are 2nd in the A-league and are on a five-game winning run. The exciting match will start at 01:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 7. Sports 18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Cup for the 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Central Coast Mariners vs Odisha FC AFC Cup 2023-24 Semifinal Match on the Sports 18 channel. Central Coast Mariners vs Odisha FC AFC Cup 2023-24 Semifinal Match Live streaming is also available on the FanCode app. Odisha FC Drawn Against ASEAN Zone Champions in AFC Cup 2023–24 Inter-Zone Semifinal.

🥁 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 🥁 🇦🇺 Central Coast Mariners 🆚 Odisha FC 🇮🇳 🤔 Who will be smiling at the end of the first leg in Gosford? 📺 Watch 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀 https://t.co/ySzxSzy7xy#AFCCup | #CCMvOFC pic.twitter.com/0Si3uS3qj5 — #AFCCup (@AFCCup) March 7, 2024

