In the I-league 2023-24 match between Real Kashmir and Gokulam Kerala, Kashmir scored three goals to win. The match ended with a score of 3-0 as Gokulam Kerala failed to score. Gnohere Krizo of Real Kashmir scored the first goal of the match in the 31st minute. After that, in the 59th minute, mid-fielder Jeremy Laldinpuia scored the second goal of the match for Real Kashmir. In the 65th minute of the game, Gnohere Krizo completed his brace for Real Kashmir. Gokulam Kerala couldn't get past the defensive lineup of Real Kashmir.

Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala Result

