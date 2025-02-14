Odisha FC will look to keep pushing for a place of the spot in the playoffs as the side hosts Hyderabad FC for match day 21. The Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 14. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2024-25 Match on the Sports 18 3 channels. Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2024-25 Match Live streaming is also available on the JioHotstar Cinema app. ISL 2024-25: Odisha FC Eye Seventh Win Against Hyderabad, Aim to Keep Alive Playoff Hopes.

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Live on JioHotstar

