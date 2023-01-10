The last game in this round of FA Cup will see Arsenal visit away to face Oxford United. Oxford United vs Arsenal match in FA Cup 2022-23 will be played at the Kassam Stadium in Oxford. The FA Cup match will take place on January 10, 2023 (Monday mid-night) and is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Since Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the FA Cup 2022-23 in India, fans can tune into Sony Sports Network channels to live telecast the clash. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Oxford United vs Arsenal match on the SonyLiv app and website and JioTV. Gareth Bale, Five-Time UEFA Champions League Winner With Real Madrid, Retires From Football.

Oxford United vs Arsenal Live Streaming and Telecast Details

