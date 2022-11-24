Cristiano Ronaldo will be in action as Portugal takes on Ghana in the Group H encounter of FIFA World Cup 2022. The Portugal vs Ghana will be played at the Stadium 974 and has a kickoff time of 09:30 PM IST. Fans looking for POR vs GHA football match free live streaming online and TV telecast will find all the information on this page. The Portugal vs Ghana live streaming online is available on JioCinema app and website with English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali commentary. On tv, the Portugal vs Ghana can be follow live on Sports 18 for English commentary, MTV and Sports 18 Khel for Hindi commentary.

Portugal vs Ghana Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)