Paris Saint Germain (PSG) will take on Newcastle United in their upcoming fixture in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. This Group F match will be played at Princes Park, Paris, France and it will begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, November 29. The live telecast of the PSG vs Newcastle United football match in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 will be available for live telecast in India on Sony Ten Network. Fans hence will be able to watch this match live on their TV sets in India on the Sony Ten Network channels. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of the PSG vs Newcastle United match.

PSG vs Newcastle United UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Live Streaming

When your heart says 'date night' but your soul screams #ChampionsLeague 😜⚽ Catch all the @championsleague action LIVE, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺#UCL pic.twitter.com/p9CFZihU9i — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 28, 2023

