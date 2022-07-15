Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will face Quevilly-Rouen in their first pre-season club friendly match at the Centre d'entrainement Ooredoo in Paris on July 15, 2022 (Friday). The match would be started at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Indians fans can watch this match the live streaming of this match on the PSGTV Premium and Paris Saint-germain Twitch Channel. PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen Metropole Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Club Friendly Football Match in India

Check Streaming details:

Pre-match and the friendly 🆚 @QRM, will be live on #PSGTV Premium and on our Twitch channel, from 4:40 p.m. 🔴🔵 Kick-off at 5 p.m (CEST) at the training centre! ⚽️https://t.co/1KYAaW8Y86 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)