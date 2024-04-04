Paris Saint-Germain is cruising in the French league at the moment. They have a healthy lead in the league table and all their star performers are fit to play any match. Aiming for a league double this season, PSG will take on Rennes in the semifinal of the French Cup. The league title is nearly sealed for Luis Enrique’s men, and now the focus will be on the French Cup and Champions League. The exciting match will start at 00:40 AM Indian Standard Time on April 4, (IST). Sports 18 is the official broadcast partner of the League 1 2023-24 season but Coupe de France matches are not available on Sports 18 Channels. But fans can watch the PSG vs Rennes Live streaming is also available on the DAZN app. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News Update: Fabrizio Romano Explains the Deal of French Star Joining Real Madrid at Final Stages.

PSG vs Rennes Live

