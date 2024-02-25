Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are sitting comfortably at the top of the points table with a 10-point cushion over the second-placed Stade Brest, despite playing fewer games. Their Sunday’s opponents, Stade Rennais also have struggles in the league collecting just 34 points from 22 games. They will aim to put their UEFA Europa League exit behind them when they travel to the French capital to take on Ligue 1 champions PSG at the Parc des Princes on Sunday night. The exciting match will start at 09:35 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sports 18 is the official broadcast partner of the League 1 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the PSG vs Stade Rennais Match on the Sports 18 channel. PSG vs Stade Rennais Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News Update: Fabrizio Romano Explains the Deal of French Star Joining Real Madrid at Final Stages.

PSG vs Stade Rennais Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)