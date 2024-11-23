League leaders PSG lock horns with Toulouse in the Ligue 1 2024-25 on November 23. The PSG vs Toulouse Ligue 1 2024-25 match is all set to be played at the Parc des Princes, Paris, France. The PSG vs Toulouse Ligue 1 2024-25 match has a scheduled start time at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India do not have any live telecast viewing option for Ligue 1 2024-25 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, fans can get the live streaming viewing option of the PSG vs Toulouse Ligue 1 2024-25 match on the GXR app and website for free. Ballon d'Or 2024 Winner Rodri Chooses Lionel Messi Over Cristiano Ronaldo During TV Show, Says 'He's Dangerous Anywhere on the Pitch'.

PSG vs Toulouse Ligue 1 2024–25 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

