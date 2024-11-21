There have been several stars from football and even from different sports who often make a comparison between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Some choose Lionel Messi and others pick CR7 for their respective mind-blowing careers. But this time around 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri chose Messi over Ronaldo during a TV Show in Spain El Hormiguero. According to Rodri, "Cristiano Ronaldo was able to match Lionel Messi without any natural talent, but as players who faced them both, we know the difference. With Cristiano, we didn't want him to enter the box because he was deadly there. But with Messi, he would be dangerous with getting the ball anywhere on the pitch." Cristiano Ronaldo To Feature in Special 'Saudi Pro League: Kickoff' Football Documentary Series on Netflix.

Rodri Chooses Lionel Messi Over Cristiano Ronaldo

🚨🗣️ - Rodri: "Cristiano Ronaldo was able to match Lionel Messi without any natural talent, but as players who faced them both, we know the difference. With Cristiano, we didn't want him to enter the box because he was deadly there. But with Messi, he would be dangerous with… pic.twitter.com/wXoxDrGnJj — TheEuropeanLad (@TheEuropeanLad) November 20, 2024

