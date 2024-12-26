Looking to break away from the mid-table crowd, Punjab FC will meet against leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giants will lock horns in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on December 26. The Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 season. Fans can find live telecast viewing options of thePunjab FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL match on the Sports 18 3, Star Sports 3, and Asianet Plus channels.Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL live streaming viewing option is also available on the Jio Cinema app and website. ‘Secret Santa’ Sunil Chhetri Gifts ‘Lost ISL Championship Medal’ to Bengaluru FC Teammate Chinglensana Singh on Christmas 2024 (Watch Video).

