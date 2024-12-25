Former India captain Sunil Chhetri turned 'Secret Santa' and gifted his Bengaluru FC teammate Chinglensana Singh an Indian Super League medal as a gift on Christmas 2024. Wednesday. Chinglensana Singh won ISL with Hyderabad FC in 2022. But during the riots in Assam, the star lost his home and many valuables including the ISL Championship medal. On Christmas 2024, Sunil Chhetri who was secret Santa for the youngster at the Bengaluru FC event gifted him an ISL Championship medal. Chinglensana Singh couldn’t control his emotions on the heartwarming gesture shown by Chhetri. Watch the video below. Year Ender 2024: A Look Back at Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC's Intense Rivalry For ISL 2023-24 League Shield and Knockout Cup.

‘Secret Santa’ Sunil Chhetri Gifts ‘Lost ISL Championship Medal’ to Chinglensana Singh on Christmas 2024

In May 2023, Chinglensana Singh lost his home and everything in it to communal riots in Khumujamba. Among the many countless precious belongings that went missing was an Indian Super League winners’ medal from his time at Hyderabad FC. Last week, Sunil Chhetri picked out the… pic.twitter.com/QXvDtDT9w1 — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 25, 2024

