Real Madrid will continue their pre-season tour with a face-off against Manchester United in a pre-season match on Thursday, July 27. The match will kick-start at 6:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas, USA. Unfortunately for the Indian fans, the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Manchester United game would not be telecasted in India. There is no official broadcaster for the game in the country and the football fanatics would not be able to view the game on their TV sets in India. Though the live telecast of Real Madrid vs Manchester United is not available in India, the fans can tune in to MUTV official app and website to live stream the football match online. Thus, one could enjoy the pre-season clash on their electronic devices.

Real Madrid vs Manchester United Live Streaming and Telecast Details

🙌 ¡HOY JUGAMOS EN HOUSTON! 🆚 @ManUtd ⏱️ 02:30 CEST | 19:30 CDT 🏟️ NRG Stadium 🏆 Soccer Champions Tour #️⃣ #RealMadridOnTour pic.twitter.com/ZdFP2dJcA0 — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) July 26, 2023

