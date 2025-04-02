Giants Real Madrid are set to lock horns with Real Sociedad again in the second-leg semifinal of Copa del Rey 2024-25 on April 2. The iconic Santiago Bernabéu will host the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad match and it will start at 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Real Madrid are having a 0-1 lead from first-leg. Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey 2024-25 second-leg semi-final live telecast on any TV channel. FanCode is the new official streaming partner of Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can avail Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey 2024-25 second-leg semi-final live streaming viewing options online on the FanCode app and website after buying a match pass. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final Match? Here’s the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey 2024-25:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)