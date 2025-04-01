Real Madrid will be back in action in the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg as they will take on Real Sociedad in their pursuit to making the final of the competition. Real Madrid are currently alive in all three of La Liga, UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey and will look clinch all three. They have an aggregate advantage of 1-0 as they secured a victory in the last leg through a solitary goal. They will look to extend the lead in this tie and challenge for another title, specially the Copa del Rey being the title that has evaded them more often than not. 'Lot Of Advice', Kylian Mbappe Praises Portugal Star Cristiano Ronaldo After Equalling Club Record of Most Goals on Debut Season For Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are coming out of a turnaround victory against Leganes in the La Liga 2024-25. They conceded two goals but Kylian Mbappe scored two goals including a sensational free kick goal which helped them to stay alive in the race for the La Liga 2024-25 title. Mbappe has grown into becoming one of the mainstays of the Real Madrid side. He has been creating and scoring goals whenever the team has needed them and fans have started to see him as a key attacking piece. Fans eager to know whether Kylian Mbappe will feature in Real Madrid's playing XI in the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey 2024-25 match will get the entire information here.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey 2024-25 Match?

After Kylian Mbappe's solid performance with Real Madrid with Leganes, they shared his clip from training where he was practicing swerving kicks. It almost confirms that Mbappe doesn't have any fitness issues and he is very much a sure starter in Carlo Ancelotti's playing XI against Real Sociedad. When discussing the possibility of Kylian Mbappe becoming the greatest player in Real Madrid's history, Ancelotti said, "It's not easy, but if Mbappe can achieve what Cristiano Ronaldo did with Real Madrid, he will become a legend like him." Barcelona 4–1 Girona, La Liga 2024–25: Robert Lewandowski Nets Brace As Hansi Flick and Co Extend Lead at Top of Points Table (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Kylian Mbappe started the 2024-25 season slow but picked up pace gradually. He now has 32 goals in 44 games in the season. He has played two matches in the Copa del Rey and scored one goal.

