PSG are all set to hit the road to square up against Real Sociedad in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. Les Parisiens have a 2-0 lead heading into this fixture, and avoiding a defeat will easily get them the ticket to the quarter-finals. The exciting game between Real Sociedad and PSG will start at 01:30 AM on March 6, 2024, Indian Standard Time (IST). With Sony Sports Network having the broadcasting rights for the UCL 2023-24 matches, Real Sociedad vs PSG will be telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 1 HD/SD channels. The Real Sociedad vs PSG Champions League round of 16 match will also be available on the Sony LIV app. Worrying Sign For Gunners as Gabriel Martinelli Carried Off Due to Injury During Arsenal vs Sheffield United Premier League 2023-24 Match (Watch Video).

Real Sociedad vs PSG Live

