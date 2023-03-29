Scotland will host Spain on March 29, 2023 (Wednesday), with the football match kick-off time being 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be held at the Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland. Spain attained a comprehensive 3-0 win against Norway in the previous game and will be hoping to do a repeat performance. Fans can tune into the Sony Sports Network channels to watch the live telecast of this match. SonyLiv will provide the live streaming of the Scotland vs Spain match.

Scotland vs Spain UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Live Streaming and Telecast Details

𝗦𝗰𝗼𝘁𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘃𝘀 𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿⚔️🇪🇸 The stage is set at Hampden 📸 Who is lucky enough to be going along tonight? 🎟️#SCOESP | #EURO2024Qualifiers pic.twitter.com/6tYGiFU4TG — Football Scotland (@Football_Scot) March 28, 2023

