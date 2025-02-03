Inter Miami will look to continue their good form in their preseason as they take on Sporting San Miguelito on Monday, February 3. The Sporting San Miguelito vs Inter Miami match is set to be played at the Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez in Panama City, Panama and it starts at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not have the Sporting San Miguelito vs Inter Miami live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans however, can watch the Sporting San Miguelito vs Inter Miami live streaming on OneFootball, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Lionel Messi Will Return to Barcelona: Inter Miami Co-Owner David Beckham Hints at Argentine Star’s Future.

Sporting San Miguelito vs Inter Miami

Día de partido 🇵🇦 pic.twitter.com/8dRg9VRrm9 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 2, 2025

