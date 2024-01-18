Barcelona lock horns with Unionistas of Salamanca in a round of 16 clash in Copa del Rey 2023-24 on Friday, January 19. The match will be played at the Campo de Futbol Reina Sofia in Salamanca and this contest starts at 12:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available for this clash due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch Unionistas vs Barcelona live streaming online on the FanCode app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Attends Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 Final at Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh (Watch Video).

Unionistas vs Barcelona

Barcelona look to bounce back after Supercopa loss! Will they get the job done tonight? Find out only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/176oLUrDJZ . .#CopaDelRey #CopaDelReyOnFanCode pic.twitter.com/499ZukxiLr — FanCode (@FanCode) January 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)