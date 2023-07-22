USWNT is all set to start their journey in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 on Saturday, July 22. The match will be played at the Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand and it has a scheduled start time of 6:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India would be able to watch live telecast of the DD Sports channel on their TV sets. Fans would also be able to watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website. Spain 3-0 Costa Rica, FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Aitana Bonmati Shines As La Roja Start Campaign with Dominant Victory.

United States vs Vietnam, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

🔴 Today’s #FIFAWWC LIVE Broadcast schedule on DD Sports 📺 ⚽ US vs Vietnam ⏰ 6:30 AM ⚽ Zambia vs Japan⏰ 12:30 PM ⚽ England vs Haiti ⏰ 3 PM ⚽️ Denmark vs China ⏰ 5:30 PM — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 21, 2023

