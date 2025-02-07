Valencia and Barcelona lock horns in the quarterfinal of Copa del Rey 2024-25 on Friday, February 7. The Valencia vs Barcelona match is set to be played at the Mestalla Stadium and it starts at 2:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, football fans in India will have no option to watch the Valencia vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2024-25 live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. There is however, an online viewing option and fans can watch the Valencia vs Barcelona live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 25. Real Madrid Beat Leganes 3–2 To Reach Copa del Rey 2024–25 Semifinals on Gonzalo Garcia’s Goal in Stoppage Time.

Valencia vs Barcelona

With the Spanish Super Cup in the bag, Barcelona have their eyes set on the #CopaDelRey 🏆 Will the Blaugrana progress to the last 4 or will Valencia spring a surprise at home? 👀 Catch the action LIVE tonight on #FanCode pic.twitter.com/B8Cpxy47vF — FanCode (@FanCode) February 6, 2025

