Bengaluru FC fail to bring three points home as they produce toothless performance against Hyderabad FC and were handed a defeat by a margin of 1-0 in their third match of ISL 2022. Hyderabad FC kept the pressure on from the start of the game but repeatedly failed to get past the trusted hands of Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. It was in the late second half, when Bartholomew Ogbeche’s opportunistic header gave Hyderabad the lead and it turned out as the winner at full time. Roy Krishna missing the game due to injury turned out to be costly for Bengaluru FC as they couldn’t pose any threat in front of Hyderabad FC goal.

Hyderabad FC secure clinical win:

