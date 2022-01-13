Hyderabad FC is all set to lock horns with Chennaiyin FC in the ISL 2021-22 match. The game is supposed to be a bit of a tough outing for the Nizams as they have been winless in their last two outings. The team faced a 2-2 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan and lost 1-0 to Kerala Blasters FC. But Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquez is quite positive is aware of the reality. Ahead of his match against Chennaiyin FC, the coach emphasises on improvement of the team. The official account of Hyderabad FC shared his quote on its social media account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyderabad FC (@hydfcofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)