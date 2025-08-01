Khalid Jamil has been officially appointed as the new head coach of the India national football team. The 48-year-old genius Indian tactician Khalid Jamil will be replacing Manolo Marquez as the new head coach of the Blue Tigers. As per the official statement, the "AIFF Executive Committee, in the presence of the Technical Committee, has approved the appointment of Khalid Jamil". The new Team India head coach was the manager of ISL club Jamshedpur FC. Khalid Jamil is best known for his historic I-League win with Aizawl FC. India Football Team To Kick Off CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Against Tajikistan.

India National Football Team New Coach, Khalid Jamil

