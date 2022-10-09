Real Madrid and Spain football legend Iker Casillas has come out as gay in an announcement on social media, which he later deleted. The 2010 World Cup winner, in a now deleted tweet, wrote in Spanish, which translates to English as, "I hope you respect me: I'm gay." The 41-year-old had parted ways with his wife Sara Carbonero in 2021.

Iker Casillas Announces He is Gay:

Massive respect to Iker Casillas 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/quwOc6XMMp — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) October 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)