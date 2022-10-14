The Indian U17 football team failed to open their account on the points table as they succumb another heavy defeat against Morocco in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022. Spectators at the Kalinga Stadium saw the hosts put another underwhelming performance as Morocco sealed the game 3-0. The goals were scored by Doha El Madani, Yasmine Zouhir and Djennah Cherif.

India vs Morocco Result:

FULL-TIME ⌛ That’s the end of the game tonight and Morocco seals the win and take away the 3️⃣ points against India. 🇮🇳 0-3 🇲🇦#INDMAR ⚔️ #U17WWC 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/nhVUlJoYVX — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 14, 2022

