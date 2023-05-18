Indian women's football team have been drawn in Group C in the AFC Women's Olympic 2024 Qualifiers round 2. Along with India, Japan, Vietnam and Uzbekistan are the other three teams in Group C. The qualifiers tournament will be held between October 23 - November 1. India will play all of their games in Uzbekistan. Four teams (winners of three groups and one best runner-up) will qualify for the next round. A pair of home and away matches will take place to decide the two representatives of Asia in the Paris Olympics 2024. ATK Removed, Kolkata Club to Be Officially Renamed As Mohun Bagan Super Giant From June 1.

Let Round 2️⃣ begins! 💪 Only 4️⃣ sides will advance to the Final Round of Women's Olympic Paris 2024! Who will they be? Let us know ⬇️ 📆 October 23 - November 1, 2023

