India's U-16 women's team will be starting their SAFF U-16 Women’s Championship 2024 journey against Bhutan U-16 women's team. The match between IND-W U-16 and BHU-W U-16 will be played on Friday, March 1 and it will be played at ANFA Complex in Lalitpur, Nepal. The match is scheduled for 02:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, due to the absence of an official broadcaster SAFF U-16 Women’s Championship 2024 will not be telecasted live on any TV channel. But fans can watch the live stream of India U-16 Women's Team vs Bhutan U-16 Women's Team on Sportzworkz Official YouTube channel for free. All India Football Federation Announces U20 Men’s National Football Championship.

India vs Bhutan, SAFF U-16 Women’s Championship 2024

Watch LIVE on @SportzworkzAB YouTube channel 💻#U16SAFFWomens #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/i1tCPSoD2m— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 1, 2024

