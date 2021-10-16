India won the SAFF Championship 2021 title after beating Nepal 3-0 in the final played at the Maldives National Stadium in Maldives on Friday, October 16. Goals from Sunil Chhetri, Suresh Singh Wangjam and Sahal Abdul Samad scored for India in this huge win.

