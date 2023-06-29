The recent unbeaten streak of Indian Football team and the victory in the Intercontinental Cup 2023 helped them get a rise in the FIFA World Rankings and they now hold the 100th position. This also makes them the 18th team in AFC Rankings over Lebanon, who are now pushed to 19th. If India can hold the 18th spot in the AFC Rankings, they will be drafted in the Pot 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers draw, which will give them a massive advantage.

India Move to 100th Position in FIFA Rankings

🇮🇳 move up to 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ in the latest FIFA Men’s World Ranking 👏🏽 Steadily we rise 📈💪🏽#IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Zul4v3CYdG — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)