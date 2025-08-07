Lionel Messi's injury ruled him out of action, alright but the Argentina star turned up at the Chase Stadium in Florida to support his teammates as Inter Miami faced Pumas UNAM in the Leagues Cup 2025 on August 7. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner had sustained a muscle injury, which forced him to leave the field during Inter Miami's last match against Necaxa and later, a club statement confirmed that it was a minor injury. Head coach Javier Mascherano had stated that Lionel Messi would miss the Pumas UNAM clash but was hopeful of his quick recovery. Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, watched the action unfold at the Chase Stadium as Luis Suarez inspired Inter Miami to a 3-1 win and a spot in the Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-finals. Inter Miami 3–1 Pumas UNAM, Leagues Cup 2025: Luis Suarez Scores, Rodrigo De Paul on Target As Lionel Messi-Less Herons Enter Quarter-Finals (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Lionel Messi Attends Inter Miami vs Pumas UNAM Leagues Cup 2025 Match

