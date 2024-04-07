Inter Miami 2-2 Colorado Rapids, MLS 2024: Lionel Messi Scores Coming From Bench As the Herons Drop Points In Hard-Fought Encounter

Inter Miami now have 12 points from eight matches and have dropped to the third position in the MLS Eastern Conference league table with New York Red Bulls taking the top spot.

Inter Miami couldn't edge past the challenge of Colorado Rapids in the MLS 2024 season match as they were hold to a 2-2 draw despite Lionel Messi scoring in the game. Leonardo Afonso netted the second goal for Miami and it looked like they were on course to secure three points from the game but it was not to be as the Rapids drew level on Cole Bassett's strike in the 88th minute. Messi came off the bench and played the entire second half, first time since his injury. He hadn't played since straining a hamstring March 13 in a CONCACAF Champions Cup match. Messi now has four goals in four regular-season appearances in 2024. Fan Invades Pitch to Click Selfie With Lionel Messi During Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids MLS 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Inter Miami 2-2 Colorado Rapids, MLS 2024

Currency Price Change

