Lionel Messi's Inter Miami has now moved to the quarter-final spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024. Luis Suarez scored an early goal in the match to take the lead. Inter Miami came in the second leg well prepared but they had a slight pressure as they drew in the first leg 2-2 against Nashville SC. Lionel Messi doubled the lead in the 23rd minute of the game and Robert Taylor in the second half completely stole the game away from Nashville SC as he scored the third goal for Inter Miami. The match ended with an aggregate score of 5-3 and Inter Miami has advanced to the next stage of the tournament. ‘I Want To Share With You Something Special…’, Cristiano Ronaldo Puts Spotlight on Fitness With Launch of Innovative App (Watch Video).

Inter Miami 3–1 Nashville SC

The chase for the cup continues 🏆⏳#MIAvNSH pic.twitter.com/7l1hV3XiA7— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 14, 2024

