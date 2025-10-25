The MLS Cup 2025 playoffs kicked off, with Inter Miami taking on Nashville SC, where the Lionel Messi-led club demolished their opponents at Chase Stadium to take Game 1 of the three-match series. The ice was broken by none other than Messi, who received his 2025 Major League Soccer Golden Boot trophy ahead of the match. The Argentina star player found the back of the net in the 19th minute, after which fans were unfortunately treated to quite a dull passage of play. It was Tadeo Allende's strike in the 62nd minute that handed Inter Miami a sizeable lead. Hany Mukhtar did hit one back for Nashville, hitting a goal in stoppage time. Not to be overshadowed, Messi managed to hit his second goal and complete yet another brace minutes before the full-time whistle, giving Inter Miami a 3-1 win. Game 2 between Inter Miami CF and Nashville in MLS Cup 2025 playoffs will be played on November 2. Lionel Messi Signs Contract Extension With Inter Miami; Star Argentina Football to Continue In MLS Till 2028.

Inter Miami Takes Game 1

