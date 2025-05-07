Inter Milan progressed to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 final on the back of an epic 4-3 (7-6 on aggregate) win over Barcelona in the second leg of their semi-final showdown, in Milan on Wednesday, May 7. San Siro witnessed another goal-fest, much like it was in the first leg, but this time, the Nerazzurri came out on top with Davide Frattesi netting a late winner. Inter Milan were off to a good start as they gained a 2-0 lead in the first half with Lautaro Martinez (21') and Hakan Calhanoglu (45') scoring the goals. However, Barcelona responded strongly in the second half through Eric Garcia (54') and Dani Olmo (60'). The Catalan giants also took the lead when Raphinha scored in the 87th minute but there was more drama left in store. Francesco Acerbi (90+3') equalised for Inter Milan subsequently and it was Davide Frattesi's late strike which proved to be the difference maker as Inter Milan booked their spot in the UCL 2024-25 final. Trent Alexander-Arnold To Join Real Madrid? Star Footballer Reportedly Set To Sign Five-Year Deal With La Liga Giants After Liverpool Exit.

Inter Milan beat Barcelona to Enter UCL 2024-25 Final

The greatest tie in Champions League history? 👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/d3M8yO6Irt — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 6, 2025

