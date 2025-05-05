Trent Alexander-Arnold announced his departure from Liverpool at the end of the season after he had served 20 years at his club. The star footballer explained his decision to leave Anfield in an emotional video posted on Monday, featuring a montage of his time at the club. After Trent's announcement, it has been reported that the Liverpool vice-captain could join La Liga giant Real Madrid. It is expected that Alexander-Arnold could join Madrid on a five-year contract, and a verbal agreement has been made. Trent Alexander-Arnold Announces Liverpool Exit at End of 2024–25 Season, Says ‘Hardest Decision I’ve Ever Made’ (Watch Video).

Trent Alexander-Arnold To Join Real Madrid

🚨 BREAKING: Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid, here we go! 💣⚪️ Decision to leave Liverpool now confirmed as Trent says goodbye to the club after winning one more PL title. Documents being prepared for Trent to join Real Madrid on a 5 year contract, verbal agreement done. pic.twitter.com/IkmL1VIhWE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 5, 2025

Trent Alexander-Arnold Announced His Departure From Liverpool

After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season. This is easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life. I know many of you have wondered why or been frustrated that I haven’t spoken about this… pic.twitter.com/emAw5RvXq0 — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) May 5, 2025

