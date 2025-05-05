Trent Alexander-Arnold announced his departure from Liverpool at the end of the season after he had served 20 years at his club. The star footballer explained his decision to leave Anfield in an emotional video posted on Monday, featuring a montage of his time at the club. After Trent's announcement, it has been reported that the Liverpool vice-captain could join La Liga giant Real Madrid. It is expected that Alexander-Arnold could join Madrid on a five-year contract, and a verbal agreement has been made. Trent Alexander-Arnold Announces Liverpool Exit at End of 2024–25 Season, Says ‘Hardest Decision I’ve Ever Made’ (Watch Video).

Trent Alexander-Arnold To Join Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold Announced His Departure From Liverpool

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)