Luciano Spalletti was sacked from his head coach position with the Italy national football team on Sunday, June 8. The decision comes after Italy suffered a crushing 3-0 loss in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers against Norway. Luciano Spalletti took charge of Italy in August 2023, replacing Roberto Mancini. The 66-year-old won 11 of his 23 games in charge of Italy. Previously, Luciano Spalletti led Napoli to the Serie A title in the 2022-23 season, the club's first in 33 years. Luciano Spalletti Says Italy Prepared to ‘Scuff up Beautiful Suits’ Against Spain at UEFA Euro 2024.

Luciano Spalletti Sacked From His Duties

🚨 BREAKING: Luciano Spalletti has been sacked. His chapter as Italy national team head coach is over. pic.twitter.com/H8svVQAA2Y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 8, 2025

