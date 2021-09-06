Jamshedpur FC would begin their Durand Cup 2021 campaign against Sudeva Delhi FC on Monday, September 6. The match would be played at the Mohun Bagan ground and would begin at 3:00 pm IST. There would be no live telecast of the match on TV but fans can live stream the game on the Addatimes app.

See tweet here:

Our Durand Cup campaign begins today at the Mohun Bagan Club ground for our first group stage fixture. ⚽💪 Send in your best wishes to the boys! Watch the game live on addatimes, available on App Store and Google Play Store. ▶️#JamKeKhelo #DurandCup #DurandCup2021 pic.twitter.com/4Aw7nUj0Wb — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) September 6, 2021

