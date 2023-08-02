Jordi Alba reunited with Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets in training after he was unveiled by Inter Miami as their newest player on August 1. The Spanish left-back thus joined his former teammates at Barcelona and was all smiles as he was posed with the jersey and also trained with his new teammates. Alba might make his Inter Miami debut when they take on Orlando City in their next Leagues Cup 2023 match. Lionel Messi Pips Cristiano Ronaldo in List of Most Guinness World Records Titles Achieved by Footballers, Check Top-5 Players.

Jordi Alba Reunites With Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inter Miami CF (@intermiamicf)

