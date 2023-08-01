The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has been ever eternal. For the last two decades, they have dominated the World football scenario, engaging into an enthralling rivalry of achieving footballing greatness. Bot created and broke records like fun as they ruled the footballing world. When the Guinness World Records of the two was compared, it was found that Lionel Messi is slightly ahead with 41 records, while Ronaldo is not much behind with 40 besides his name. Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are the three footballers who follow these two. ‘Good Win…’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring in Al-Nassr’s 4–1 Victory Over US Monastir in Arab Club Champions Cup 2023.

Lionel Messi Pips Cristiano Ronaldo in List of Most Guinness World Records

