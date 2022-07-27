Barcelona are one a signing spree at the moment as the Spanish club are all set to sign star defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer. The Catalan side have reached a verbal agreement with the Sevilla outfit today, 27 July to land the player at Camp Nou. The French centre-back would cost around $65 million with add-ons. It is expected that Barca will announce their fifth summer signing in a few hours.

