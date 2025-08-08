Cristiano Ronaldo reacted on social media after he scored a hat-trick in Al-Nassr's 4-0 win over Rio Ave in a club friendly in Portugal on August 8. The Al-Nassr star scored in the 44th and 63rd minutes of the contest and slotted in a penalty in the 68th to complete a hat-trick, capping off a dominant performance from the Knights of Najd. Taking to social media, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a picture celebrating one of his goals and wrote, "Keep pushing, there's more to do." Cristiano Ronaldo had scored in his first pre-season appearance in Al-Nassr's 2-1 win over Toulouse. Cristiano Ronaldo Hat-Trick Video Highlights: Watch Star Portuguese Footballer Score Three Goals During Al-Nassr vs Rio Ave Club Friendly 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring Hat-Trick

Keep pushing, there’s more to do. 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/LxjDMVoQOu — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 7, 2025

