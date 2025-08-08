In their third pre-season club friendly, Al-Nassr took on Rio Ave at Estadio Algarve, where the Saudi Pro League showcased their dominance, winning the contest 4-0, with star player Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick. Mohamed Simakan scored in the 15th minute for Al-Nassr, who took an early lead. The 'Ronaldo' began at the brink of the first-half whistle, with the Portugal national football team player scoring the goal in the 44th minute. Ronaldo soon scored his second goal in the 63rd minute, and moments later completed his hat-trick, converting a penalty, to hand Al-Nassr a 4-0 lead, which Rio Ave were unable to challenge till the end of the contest. Al-Nassr 2-1 Toulouse, Club Friendly 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores as Knights of Najd Register Second Victory of Pre-Season (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Al-Nassr Win 4-0

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)