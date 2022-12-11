Kerala Blasters continue their winning streak in the Hero ISL 2022-23 as this time they edge past Bengaluru FC 3-2 in closely fought thriller. Bengaluru FC was the first one to take lead in the game through spotkick of Sunil Chhetri. Kerala Blasters, in search of the equaliser increased pressure and found it through Marko Leskovic. Prabir Das cannot avoid responsibility for this goal. Floodgates opened after this goal as Dimitris Diamantakos extended the lead for Kerala Blasters. scoring in his 5th consecutive game. Kerala continued the pressure in the second half too and found the insurance goal through Apostolos Giannou. Although Javi Hernanadez reduced the margin, it was not enough as Bengaluru FC fell short again. ‘The Dream Ended’ Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Emotional Message After Portugal's Exit From FIFA World Cup 2022

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022-23 Result Details:

