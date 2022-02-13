Football pundit Graeme Souness has come out in harsh criticism of Kurt Zouma following the controversy where the West Ham player was seen assaulting one of his pet cats in a video on Tiktok a while ago. Souness slammed the French defender saying that he has 'no sympathy' for him.

Watch His Video Here:

Graeme Souness says he has 'zero sympathy' for Kurt Zouma after the West Ham defender was filmed kicking his cat. pic.twitter.com/yUpggVtSWg — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 13, 2022

