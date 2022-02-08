Premier League star Kurt Zouma has made the news recently and it is for something that he would perhaps not want to be too known for. The West Ham center-back was seen kicking and manhandling his pet cat at his mansion. After the video of him booting his cat across the kitchen floor went viral, netizens have called for the footballer to be punished for his act of animal cruelty. The defender later apologized for his actions and said that he was 'deeply sorry' but the netizens did not buy into that.

Here’s the Video of Him Manhandling His Cat. This Was Reportedly Obtained by the Sun:

A video obtained by The Sun allegedly shows footballer Kurt Zouma kicking and hitting his cat. It’s absolutely disgusting and disturbing footage. I hope he is prosecuted for animal cruelty. pic.twitter.com/3K7xMeHh5j — Emily Hewertson 🇬🇧 (@emilyhewertson) February 7, 2022

After this video went viral, netizens were not happy with his actions and some called him out, asking the authorities to investigate and persecute the footballer.

‘He Should Have His Cats Taken Away’

He should have his cats taken away from him IMMEDIATELY.@RSPCA_official what are you going to do about this. I want to make an official complaint about Kurt Zouma, he is an animal abuser. — Dianne Nurse (@bfleurflorist) February 7, 2022

This Twitter User Calls for Him To Get Prosecuted

West Ham United should sack Kurt Zouma today, the @RSPCA_official should prosecute him, i can't watch the video of him kicking his cat, but I'll tell you this, if you abuse animals it tells me everything about you as a person... — Loz Argyle ⚓ (@ArgyleLoz) February 8, 2022

'Lost Respect'

Kurt Zouma filmed abusing a cat by kicking and throwing it, West Ham dealing with the incident, no time or place for animal cruelty, lost complete respect for him, deserves huge punishment. — Pys (@CFCPys) February 7, 2022

'Fixed My Cat, Kept Him'

News about Kurt Zouma kicking and hitting his cat is very disturbing, i hope the cat is given a new home an he serves severe punishment. To brighten up the TL, here is my cat, Saint. I found him with infections in his eyes and lots of problems, fixed him up, and kept him 😁 pic.twitter.com/xjOncHrNjb — 𝓲𝓭𝓲𝓸𝓽 (@idiotichelsea) February 7, 2022

'Can't Believe What I've Seen'

Cats are such beautiful, often misunderstood creatures. Kurt Zouma’s actions are simply unacceptable. The sheer audacity to physically harm an animal and joke around when it's feeling pain and distress should not go unpunished. I cannot believe what I’ve just seen. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) February 7, 2022

