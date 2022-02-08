Premier League star Kurt Zouma has made the news recently and it is for something that he would perhaps not want to be too known for. The West Ham center-back was seen kicking and manhandling his pet cat at his mansion. After the video of him booting his cat across the kitchen floor went viral, netizens have called for the footballer to be punished for his act of animal cruelty. The defender later apologized for his actions and said that he was 'deeply sorry' but the netizens did not buy into that.

Here’s the Video of Him Manhandling His Cat. This Was Reportedly Obtained by the Sun:

After this video went viral, netizens were not happy with his actions and some called him out, asking the authorities to investigate and persecute the footballer.

‘He Should Have His Cats Taken Away’

This Twitter User Calls for Him To Get Prosecuted

'Lost Respect'

'Fixed My Cat, Kept Him'

 

'Can't Believe What I've Seen'

