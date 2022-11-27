Kylian Mbappe equalled Lionel Messi's World Cup goal tally with a brace against Denmark in a FIFA World Cup 2022 clash on Saturday, November 26. The French star now has seven goals in the World Cup, the same as Messi. With France already having qualified for the round of 16, Mbappe is likely to get past Messi's tally. Kylian Mbappe Scores Brace As France Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 With 2–1 Win Over Denmark (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Kylian Mbappe Equals Lionel Messi:

