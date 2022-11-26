Kylian Mbappe scored a brace as France progressed to the round of 16 stage with a 2-1 win over Denmark in FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday, November 26. The French star opened the scoring in the 61st minute before Denmark fought back with Andreas Christensen's leveller in the 68th. But Mbappe was not done yet as he was able to find a goal, what eventually turned out to be the difference maker in the 86th minute. With this win, France became the first team to enter the last 16 stage in the competition this year. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Kylian Mbappe Equals Lionel Messi’s World Cup Goal Tally, Achieves Feat During France vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022 Clash

France get the win! 🇫🇷 The holders are the first team into the last 16 at #Qatar2022@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 26, 2022

