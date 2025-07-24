The star France national football team and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe will be wearing the jersey number 10 while representing the Los Blancos, starting from this season 2025-26. Kylian Mbappe wore no. 9 last season at Real Madrid, as Luka Modric used to wear the prestigious ten, since 2017. Now, the 26-year-old French forward is set to wear the no. 10 at Real Madrid, with Luka Modric having parted ways already. Kylian Mbappe posted the number 10 on his X account, hinting at the change. The forward wears jersey no. 10 while representing France in international football. Lamine Yamal Receives No 10 Jersey of Barcelona; Star Footballer Arrives at Camp Nou As He Signs Contract Extension With La Liga Giants Till 2031 (Watch Video).

Kylian Mbappe Hints Number 10

10 — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) July 23, 2025

Modric To Mbappe

A high 🔟 from Real Madrid's No.10's 🙏🤍 Luka Modrić 🤝 Kylian Mbappé pic.twitter.com/9PMiMPa9jm — OneFootball (@OneFootball) July 24, 2025

